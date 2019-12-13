Hannah Johnson, firefighter from Greensboro, to face grizzly bear on new TV show ‘Man Vs. Bear’

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Can Hannah Johnson, a firefighter from Greensboro, take on a bear?

Discovery’s new show “Man vs. Bear” seeks to find out.

“Man vs. Bear” pits humans against grizzly bears in a series of challenges, according to Discovery.

Each week, three human competitors travel to a Utah sanctuary to put their skills against grizzlies Bart, Honey Bump and Tank.

From tug of war to rolling giant logs, the show uses a variety of challenges to see who will come out on top.

After five challenges, the top two of the episode will come face-to-face with Bart, an 8-foot-6, 1,400-pound behemoth.

One champion will be named each episode, and the top three of the season will return for a final showdown.

Johnson, a 36-year-old Greensboro firefighter, will see if she can best the bears at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18, on the Discovery channel.

