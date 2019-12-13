× Grimsley alum nominated for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award

Greensboro, N.C. – This week, D.J. Reader, who currently plays football for the Houston Texans, was announced as one of the 32 nominees for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award, according to a Guilford County Schools news release.

As a Greensboro native, Reader excelled at Grimsley High School before continuing his career at Clemson University.

“D.J. exemplifies what we look for in our student-athletes while they’re with us here at Guilford County Schools. As you can see, not only has he taken his career to the highest level but his character as well,” said Leigh Hebbard, Guilford County Schools director of athletics.

According to a release from the National Football League, these 32 men represent “the best of the NFL’s commitment to philanthropy and community impact.”

Each NFL team selects a nominee that moves on to the national competition.

Just for being nominated, Reader will now receive a $50,000 donation in his name toward the charity of his choice.

According to media outlets, Reader’s donation will go towards the National Kidney Foundation after his father, David, died from kidney failure.