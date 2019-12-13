× Greensboro man hit by vehicle after trying to break into Davidson County home, deputies say

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Greensboro man accused of attempted burglary was knicked by a vehicle while leaving a home in Davidson County, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 8:27 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a reported burglary and crash in the area of Country Lane and Old U.S. 52.

A caller said a man tried to break into a home, and, when he left, he was struck by a vehicle in the road.

The sheriff’s office reports that the suspect, Robert Wayne Mostillo, 49, of Greensboro, was grazed by the vehicle’s mirror and was not injured.

Deputies found Mostillo nearby and took him into custody.

The suspect was charged with attempted first-degree burglary and first-degree trespassing.

He was placed in jail under a $20,000 secured bond.