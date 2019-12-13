Greensboro Ballet to perform the ‘Muttcracker’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- During the Greensboro Ballet's production of "The Nutcracker", dozens of ballerinas may be on stage at a time. Every graceful step is meticulously planned, so what happens when you add a half dozen, bouncy dogs to the mix?

They call it “The Muttcracker”, and that’s today’s Project Pet!

The Greensboro Ballet is hosting just one performance of “The Muttcracker”, Dec. 20 at 7:30 pm. It's at the Carolina Theatre in Downtown Greensboro. Audience members are asked to bring dry dog or cat food to donate to the SPCA of Guilford County.

There are four traditional "Nutcracker" performances at the Carolina Theatre, all at 3 p.m.:

• December 14 and December 15

• December 21 and December 22

Ticket holders to those shows are asked to bring a food donation to benefit local charities that help make sure no one goes hungry. Those charities include Greensboro Urban Ministry, Out of the Garden Project, A Simple Gesture, and Backpack Beginnings.