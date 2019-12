Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two new K-9s joining the Forsyth County Sheriff'S Office: Ranger and Vader.

The new K-9s and their handlers were sworn in Thursday.

Ranger is a 2-year-old German Shepherd. He replaces K-9 Kimbo who retired earlier this year.

Vader is a 2-year-old Dutch Shepherd. He can detect more than 20 explosives. He is the only law enforcement explosives detection K-9 in Forsyth County.