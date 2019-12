Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Video courtesy of Winston-Salem Fire Department

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Fire crews rescued a person trapped in a car after a crash in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

At about 8:30 a.m., emergency personnel responded to the crash on the 700 block of Coliseum Drive.

Crews were able to get the person out of the car. They were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

No other vehicles weres involved.