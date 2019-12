Danny Aiello, who starred in “Do the Right Thing” and dozens of other movies over a 50-year career, has died, TMZ reported.

He was 86.

TMZ reports that his family said he passed away at a medical facility in New Jersey where he was being treated for a sudden illness. The family said he suffered an infection related to his treatment.

Aiello first began acting in movies in the early ’70s.

He starred in “The Godfather: Part II,” “Moonstruck” and many other movies.