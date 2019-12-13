911 calls provide new details after 1 killed, 2 injured in Greensboro shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Calls to 911 provide new details about the moments leading up to a shooting that killed one woman and injured two others at Yorktowne Apartments Thursday night.

Police say 39-year-old Laquita Terelle Amos, of Greensboro, died at the scene at the 3500 block of Lynhaven Drive.

In two calls to 911, two women say three people came to a relative’s boyfriend’s apartment to pick up belongings.

“They went in. I heard gunshots, and I got out and went that way. I see my sister is down. She shot my sister’s boyfriend in the chest,” one caller stated.

Two other people were also injured, one critically according to police. A caller told dispatchers she feared going too close to the apartment because her children were in the car.

In the call, a witness said that the shooting happened the moment the door opened.

“She fell. I tried to grab her. As I was coming in, I heard gunshots,” a woman told dispatchers.

Greensboro Police tell FOX8 they’ve responded to 2,762 domestic-related assaults so far this year, which is up from 2,485 assaults reported in 2018.

People living near the shooting watched as EMS carried several people out on stretchers and said hearing the shots made them uneasy.

“I pray for the families. Whatever happened like that’s so close to home and...there’s so much going on. That’s just scary. It’s real scary,” Jennifer Seay said.

Police say officers have identified all people involved and are not actively looking for a suspect.