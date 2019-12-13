13-year-old boy arrested, charged with murder after college student fatally stabbed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- A 13-year-old boy is charged with murder after a New York college student was stabbed to death in a robbery, WCBS reports.

He's now been charged in the death of 18-year-old Tessa Majors.

His identity is being protected because of his age.

Another suspect is also being questioned, and this isn't the first time police have investigated similar attacks in the area.

At nearby Columbia University, students say the arrest brings little comfort.

"We've lost someone who is really special to us and no arrest of one person or multiple people will change that, but it might help us sleep better at night," said Eric, a Columbia student.

Sources say the boy was picked up for trespass Thursday.

He was wearing clothes matching the description of the potential suspects and was subsequently searched, officials say.

Upon arrest, officers found a knife on him.

He was taken back to the 26th precincts on a trespass and weapons charge where he eventually confessed.

"That's just tragic I mean there's no justice here," Eric said.

Tessa, originally from Virginia, moved to New York in the fall to attend Barnard College, a part of Columbia University.

Police say the 18-year-old was found with multiple stab wounds on Wednesday evening in Morningside Park.

She made her way to a nearby Columbia University security guard, but it was too late.

Sources say the boy has told police he and two friends attempted to rob majors before stabbing her.

He has since been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and criminal possession of a weapon.

Barnard College is offering counseling services for students to help them cope with the loss.