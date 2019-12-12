Woman finds stolen goods being sold on Facebook, leads police to alleged porch pirate

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Police have arrested a man in an investigation of a series of package thefts in Maryland thanks to one of the man’s alleged victims, WJZ reports.

An area woman saw some of the items she had ordered for sale on Facebook Marketplace. When she tracked down the seller, she reached out to police.

“She went on Facebook Marketplace and she was like, ‘What do I do?’ So everyone was like, ‘You have to call the police,’” one of the victims, Tricia Plant, said.

Detectives recovered a video from a surveillance camera that showed a white man wearing a hooded sweatshirt involved in one of the thefts. They then learned a man was selling property on social media which looked to be identical to property stolen in one of the incidents.

They identified the seller and searched his home, where various property items and packaging materials were recovered.

“We recovered as a result of the search warrant multiple items; three of them belonged to the original victim. So we are looking for other victims who may have had property stolen from them,” Anne Arundel County Police spokesperson Marc Limansky said.

Anthony Michael Tompros, 32, of Glen Burnie, was arrested and has been charged with three counts of theft. Police said more charges could be coming.

Detectives believe Tompros may be involved in other package thefts.

Video doorbell cameras are all over the Tanyard Springs neighborhood as residents try to do their best to fight off porch pirates.

“Every year, everyone knows. That’s why the best cams and everything, they are so popular too because you catch everything going on,” said resident Justin Woodson.