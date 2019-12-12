Winston-Salem Boy Scout creates ‘blessing box’ to help community share food with those who need it

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One Winston-Salem-area Boy Scout found a clever way to help fight hunger in the area.

It's called a "blessing box," and it's inspired by the idea of a lending library, which is an outdoor box where people can pick up and leave behind books.

A "blessing box" takes that idea extends it to non-perishable food, like a food pantry.

"Anyone can come and take any food they need," Ardmore United Methodist Church said in a Facebook. "Anyone can come and donate any food. It's a community effort to help care for neighbors who may have an immediate hunger need."

Located just outside the church, this blessing box came about thanks to a Boy Scout working on his Eagle Scout project.

"We're all in this together. Thankful to be your neighbor," the church said.