'Picked the wrong house': Man takes down suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted his sister

SANTA ANA, Calif. — A man tried to get away after sexually assaulting a California woman only to be taken down by her brother, police report according to KTLA.

The victim told the station she was asleep when she felt someone touching her at about 5:30 a.m. Her husband had left for work about 30 minutes earlier.

That’s when she turned and saw the stranger.

The victim says she screamed, and the perpetrator took off.

He, however, didn’t make it far.

The victim’s brother chased the suspect — David Ceja, 38 — and wrestled him down.

“I put him in a choke, and he was a little bit fighting me,” the man told KTLA. “So I ended up jumping and holding onto his neck, then we both fell. My bodyweight and his body weight both fell on his arm.”

Ceja’s arm broke, and, after treatment at a hospital, he was arrested.

“My understanding is, the family is all involved in MMA and kickboxing and so, this individual picked the wrong house to attack one of the family members,” Santa Ana Police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna said to KTLA.