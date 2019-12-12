× North Carolina deputy required Narcan after ’medical emergency’ while handling narcotics, officials say

DUDLEY, N.C. — A Wayne County Sheriff’s Office deputy had to be administered an overdose reversal drug following a traffic stop involving narcotics on Wednesday evening, according to the sheriff’s office, WNCN reports.

The incident occurred after deputies were dispatched at 5:40 p.m. to an overdose call at Doug Drive in Dudley, authorities said.

After clearing the overdose, Deputy B. Elrod was moving narcotics from the scene to place into evidence when he began to have a “medical emergency,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Elrod was on the phone with a supervisor when the emergency occurred, according to the release, and he was able to give his location to deputies and EMS.

Elrod was able to pull his vehicle off the road before emergency crews arrived.

Once first responders got to Elrod, they administered a dose of Narcan and then transported him via EMS to Wayne UNC for further observation, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office said the “medical emergency is a result of an exposure that occurred while dealing with the narcotics found at the residence on Doug Drive.”

No further information was released.