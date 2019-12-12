Lots of new projects on horizon for Battleground Parks District

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- New exhibits and new activities are all part of the plans to grow the Battleground Parks District. The assistant Greensboro city manager and CEO of the Greensboro Science Center hosted a 'Coffee and Conversation' for the community with the Greensboro Chamber discussing some of the projects on the horizon.

Some of the changes are already in the works, including some expansions and new exhibits at the Greensboro Science Center. One of the projects already under construction is the new tiger exhibit. That's being funded by a previous bond package.

Other physical changes at the Greensboro Science Center are also up and coming, including a new sculpture that's part of an art endowment project. Assistant City Manager Chris Wilson tells FOX8's Lindsay Tuman they are currently in the process of vetting artists to create the sculpture.

That sculpture will also connect to other artwork that is planned to go along the Lawndale Corridor, as a way of tying this area together and bringing more people in.

The theme of connectivity is built in throughout the developing Battleground Parks District. Another example of this is a zipline that is planned to start at the top of the hill behind the carousel and go across Lake Wilson, to the other side of Country Park.

City staff say this should be under construction by spring 2020.

Also by the spring, the Greensboro Rotary Carousel should be up and running. Wilson says this week they were able to get in the remaining pieces for the carousel. There were some delays due to the fact that all of the pieces are handmade.

A new amphitheater is also being designed that will overlook Country Park.

There are also designs as part of this project that are expected to bring in more people and more revenue for the city. There is a campaign now to expand the tennis center. The idea is to add 12 more courts, which would create one of the largest tennis complexes in the southeast.

Recently the renovations were completed on the existing courts, and part of the future plans also include renovations on the tennis center building.