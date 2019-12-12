Watch Live at 9 a.m.: Judiciary Committee to debate articles of impeachment against Pres. Donald Trump

Judiciary Committee nears impeachment vote

Posted 8:30 am, December 12, 2019, by , Updated at 08:36AM, December 12, 2019

President Donald Trump hosts a roundtable discussion with small business owners and members of his administration in the Roosevelt Room at the White House December 06, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Watch Live at 9 a.m.: Judiciary Committee to debate articles of impeachment against Pres. Donald Trump

WASHINGTON – The House Judiciary Committee could vote on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump as soon as Thursday, WFLA reports.

The committee met for several hours on Wednesday night to begin deliberating on the two articles that were introduced against the president on Tuesday for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. House Democrats announced the articles after weeks of public hearings featuring testimony from key witnesses, law scholars and attorneys for each party.

During Wednesday night’s markup hearing, each member of the Judiciary Committee gave opening statements on the articles. Democrats, who hold the majority in the House, reiterated that the president is not above the law. Republicans argued that there’s no solid proof President Trump committed an impeachable offense.

Deliberations are scheduled to continue Thursday at 9 a.m. ET.

If the committee votes on Thursday as expected, the articles of impeachment will be sent to the full House for a vote. That vote is expected to happen before Christmas. If the charges are approved, they will be sent to the Senate for a trial.

We will be streaming the hearing on the FOX8 website and the FOX8 Facebook page.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.