× Guilford County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay Friday

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Due to the threat of inclement weather, Guilford County Schools will open all schools, including early and middle colleges, on a two-hour delay on Friday.

Central offices and Twilight high school programs will maintain their usual schedule.

For more information about the inclement weather policy, including the steps GCS takes to determine whether to close or delay school, click here.