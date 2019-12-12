Greensboro police: Aggravated assaults involving guns at their highest in five years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro police said Thursday that aggravated assaults involving firearms are at their highest rate since 2014.

In 2018, officers responded to 376 calls. So far this year, they’ve been called to 507 aggravated assaults involving guns.

“I think everything that’s happened all over the world has finally hit here, and we’re just in a different day and time,“ Michelle Washington said.

Washington lives on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in downtown Greensboro, where a drive-by shooting damaged at least two cars on Nov. 15.

She explained that she parked on the street moments after the shooting happened.

“I sit in the car, sometimes I’m on social media, a lot of the times we park and we don’t go straight inside so I’m just -- I cried because I felt like I was kept from something,” Washington said.

She’s lived on the street since 2013 and said gunshots are not common in the area.

“It’s very sad, and I hope it doesn’t keep anyone from wanting to move in this area. There’s Airbnb’s and everything over here, people travel and they stay over here. I still feel like it’s a safe place, it’s just something that happened in the wrong place,” she said.

One neighbor told FOX8 he recently installed a security system and Washington said the shooting made her more cautious.

“Even out front I don’t want to linger as long, I don’t I definitely don’t sit in my car and scroll, or sip on my drink or eat some of the food that I pick up, so yeah my life has changed since that," she said.

Police say one of the vehicles was reportedly a silver-colored sedan, and one was a pewter or champagne-colored Range Rover sports utility vehicle.

If you have any information regarding the shooting, you’re asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.