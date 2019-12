× Crash involving dump truck leaves 1 dead on US 601 in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. —A person is dead after a dump truck and a car crashed in Rowan County, according to dispatch.

Troopers say the truck and car collided on U.S. 601 at Potneck Road, north of Salisbury.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

Troopers closed the road while working to investigate and clear the scene.