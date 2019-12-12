Chance of freezing rain Friday as temperatures drop below freezing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Friday's bitter cold lows — near 30 degrees — could bring freezing rain in the early morning hours.

FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd said, "With sub-freezing temperatures in the early hours Friday, some of this precipitation may freeze, mainly on bridges, overpasses and other elevated surfaces."

The National Weather Service in Raleigh reports that models show a strong consensus that the area could expect a few hundredths of an inch of ice.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect Thursday night into Friday morning.

Davidson, Forsyth and Guilford counties are under advisory until 12 p.m., while Danville, Lynchburg, Roanoke, Salem, Campbell, Montgomery and Rockingham counties are under advisory until 7 p.m.

By late morning, most of the Piedmont could warm up enough to make the rest of Friday just cold and rainy.

Highs are anticipated in the upper 30s.

Davison County plans to apply salt brine to Interstates 85, 85 Business and 285 beginning at about 9 a.m. Thursday. Staff will be in place for tonight.