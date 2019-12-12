× Cam Newton named Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee

CHARLOTTE – Quarterback Cam Newton is Carolina’s 2019 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee, according to the Carolina Panthers website.

“The award from Nationwide recognizes community service as well as excellence on the field, and while injuries have hampered the former NFL MVP the past two seasons, Newton’s commitment to community efforts has been tireless and far-reaching.

Newton established his own foundation in 2012, identifying three pillars of focus: EVERY 1 PLAYS (youth activity, mentoring high school players), EVERY 1 GIVES (donations and community outreach) and EVERY 1 LEARNS (diversity and societal education). Together, they make up the foundation’s guiding principle and Newton’s personal belief of EVERY 1 MATTERS.

Since inception, the foundation has provided $5.13 million in grant funding, year-round programming resources and donations to schools and non-profit agencies in Atlanta and Charlotte. Over 12,500 student-athletes and coaches have participated in Newton’s EVERY 1 PLAYS initiative and over 11,850 need-based youth have been provided meals and gifts through Newton’s signature annual programs: “Cam’s Thanksgiving Jam” and ‘Santa Cam’s Surprise Sleigh.'”