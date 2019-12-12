× Both suspects found, arrested after allegedly robbing driver with semi-automatic rifle in Snow Camp

SNOW CAMP, N.C. — Two people have been arrested after a man crashed into a person’s car and demanded money at gunpoint, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a report of shots fired at 6448 Patterson Rd.

At the scene, they found a red sedan with bullet holes in the front.

The victim said he was in his car when Billy Joe Garner rammed him. He said Garner then fired a semi-automatic rifle at him and demanded money at the driver’s side window.

Garner reportedly ran away before deputies arrived.

Deputies say they found three people and detained them during their search, and a canine and handler found an SKS/AK-style pistol.

Hannah Leigh Barth, 22, of Snow Camp, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

On Wednesday, Garner was wanted on charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Thursday night, Alamance County detectives and the Moore County Sheriff’s Office followed a lead and, along with Chatham County deputies, apprehended Garner in “a high-risk traffic stop,” according to a news release.

Garner now faces additional charges. Moore County charged the suspect with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule III controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule I controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hoke County also issued an order for arrest.

Garner received a $350,000 bond. Barth received a $40,000 bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 570-6300 or 911.