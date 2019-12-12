× Asheboro woman leads deputies on 26-mile chase after lying about kidnapping to steal truck, deputies say

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — An Asheboro woman was arrested after she allegedly stole a truck by pretending she escaped a kidnapping and led deputies on a 26-mile chase through Randolph and Davidson counties, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, deputies responded to a report of a possible kidnapping.

A woman approached a man at his home on Beckerdit Road and said a stranger had tried to kidnap her and she escaped.

The resident let the woman sit in his truck to get warm while he called 911.

That’s when the woman allegedly took off with the truck.

Responding deputies saw the stolen truck drive north on U.S. 311 toward Archdale.

Deputies tried to pull her over, but the driver led the sheriff’s office on a chase for 26 miles onto Interstate 85 south into Davidson County.

The driver made a U-turn at a rest stop on I-85 and tried to drive the opposite direction into oncoming traffic.

Deputies were able to box the stolen truck on a grassy shoulder, and the truck got stuck.

Deputies were trying to take the woman into custody when she allegedly put the truck in reverse and rammed into a patrol vehicle.

The woman then tried to run away, but deputies stopped her, the sheriff’s office reports.

After giving a false name, the woman was later identified by detention officers as Virginia Saavedra, 37, of Asheboro.

Deputies believe Saavedra used the kidnapping story as a ploy to steal a vehicle from an unsuspecting person.

Saavedra was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, misdemeanor injury to personal property, misdemeanor resisting a public officer, aggressive driving, driving while license revoked (impaired revocation), failure to heed lights/sirens, speeding, illegal passing, stop light violation and driving the wrong way on a divided highway.

The sheriff’s office says she will also be charged with felony possession fo stolen goods/property, misdemeanor injury to personal property and misdemeanor resisting a public officer.

She is being held under a $150,000 bond with electronic house arrest.