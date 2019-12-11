Weather closings and delays

Woman arrested after stealing donation jar from High Point restaurant, police say

Posted 12:32 pm, December 11, 2019, by

Karen L. Baird

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A woman has been arrested after police say she stole a donation jar from a High Point restaurant.

On Saturday, Karen L. Baird, 40, of Archdale, allegedly stole the jar from a county by the register at Spiro’s Family Restaurant at 2814 S. Main St.

About $250 was in the jar, all donated by restaurant patrons.

“Thank you to everyone who inquired about this case and assisted law enforcement in locating Baird,” police said in a news release.

