Wax museum bring Hispanic history to life at Western Alamance Middle School

ELON, N.C. — It is learning come to life at Western Alamance Middle School.

Eighth-grade students taking Spanish and students in the Spanish immersion program are coming together to create a Wax Museum. They portrayed Hispanic figures in both history and pop culture. There were a number of soccer stars, music stars and even authority figures.

Open to the entire school, the wax museum was an opportunity for all students to see Hispanic figures in all walks of life. Spanish teacher Tammy Kasserman came up with the idea for the students to do more with their research than just present a report.

She said, "They get so much more out of it. It breaks cultural barriers. It breaks language barriers and they are very understanding."

And they learned more than just the basic facts.

Eighth-grader Taya Johnson said the project was fun.

"I did learn a lot from this project," Johnson said. "I learned that many people that are Hispanic have like really good backgrounds and they come from like difficult places, but they try harder because they want to be more inspiring to people."

Creative learning where all can take part.