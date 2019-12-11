Ukulele Club making sweet music at Gibsonville Elementary School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. -- One look at the Gibsonville Elementary School ukulele club, and you can see it is a lot of fun!

More than 40 students meet after school each week to hone their musical skills. Even though it is a ukulele club, it involves more instruments.

"At first I thought it was just a club with ukuleles but then on my first day I came in... it was ukuleles, drums, microphones, keyboards and all that stuff," says fourth-grader Kairi Coble.

Dr. Sandra Tegla started the ukulele club when she came to teach music at Gibsonville. She found that as she gave the students more freedom in class, the more they learned.

Tegla says, "The ukuleles were the perfect thing for this pop music and their music to come out of them. So we can always play the songs that they want to play. So I asked them what songs do you want to do. What do you want to do?"

And the students answered by learning any new and popular songs. The club plays at special events in the community and at their school. Part of the fifth-graders music grade is to perform for their fellow students during lunch. According to Dr. Tegla that is always a hit!