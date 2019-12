Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Teachers are always thinking about their students and how they're going to make a difference in their lives.

It's just part of their job.

But spending several hundred dollars of their own money on school supplies shouldn't be.

That's where the Teacher Supply Warehouse comes in.

Katie Nordeen tells us, it's making a difference for Guilford County teachers thanks to partners like the High Point Community Foundation.