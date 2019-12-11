× Suspect charged with murder after Winston-Salem man killed in stabbing

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A suspect is in custody after a man was killed in a Winston-Salem stabbing, according to police.

At about 9:49 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a reported stabbing at 2802 Trent St.

At the scene, officers found 29-year-old Daniel Robert Byrd, of Winston-Salem, in a home suffering from an apparent stab wound.

Byrd was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Luther Sterling Rayson Jr., 57, of Winston-Salem, was arrested at about 5:45 a.m. Wednesday and charged with murder.

Detectives believe Rayson stabbed Byrd after an argument. They believe this is an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem” on Facebook.