Weather closings and delays

Suspect charged with murder after Winston-Salem man killed in stabbing

Posted 6:14 am, December 11, 2019, by , Updated at 06:16AM, December 11, 2019

Winston-Salem Police Department patch on uniform. (WGHP file photo)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A suspect is in custody after a man was killed in a Winston-Salem stabbing, according to police.

At about 9:49 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a reported stabbing at 2802 Trent St.

At the scene, officers found 29-year-old Daniel Robert Byrd, of Winston-Salem, in a home suffering from an apparent stab wound.

Byrd was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Luther Sterling Rayson Jr., 57, of Winston-Salem, was arrested at about 5:45 a.m. Wednesday and charged with murder.

Detectives believe Rayson stabbed Byrd after an argument. They believe this is an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem” on Facebook.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.