Weather closings and delays

Netflix faces pressure to create cheaper option, WhatsApp to soon go silent on older smartphones and more

Posted 6:56 am, December 11, 2019, by
Data pix.

In Wednesday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Netflix which may be considering a cheaper, ad-fueled option, WhatsApp which may soon go silent for those on older smartphones and U.S. pension plans which are reportedly near their worst financial state in two years.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.