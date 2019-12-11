× NCDOT wants to ‘make a holiday wish come true’ by finding person’s missing bag along I-40

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is trying to “make a holiday wish come true,” they said in a tweet on Wednesday.

The DOT is hoping someone found a missing bag along westbound Interstate 40 between Davie County and Asheville.

The contents of the blue overnight bag “are both personal and valuable to the citizen,” according to the DOT.

Anyone with information on the missing bag can call the DOT at 1-877-368-4968.