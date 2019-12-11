LIVE COVERAGE: Judiciary Committee begins deliberations on articles of impeachment

NCDOT wants to ‘make a holiday wish come true’ by finding person’s missing bag along I-40

Posted 4:29 pm, December 11, 2019, by

I-40 (WGHP file photo)

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is trying to “make a holiday wish come true,” they said in a tweet on Wednesday.

The DOT is hoping someone found a missing bag along westbound Interstate 40 between Davie County and Asheville.

The contents of the blue overnight bag “are both personal and valuable to the citizen,” according to the DOT.

Anyone with information on the missing bag can call the DOT at 1-877-368-4968.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.