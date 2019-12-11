× Man wanted after allegedly robbing driver with semi-automatic rifle in Snow Camp

SNOW CAMP, N.C. — Deputies are trying to track down a man accused of crashing into a person’s car and demanding money at gunpoint, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a report of shots fired at 6448 Patterson Road.

At the scene, they found a red sedan with bullet holes in the front.

The victim said he was in his car when Billy Joe Garner rammed him. Garner then fired a semi-automatic rifle at him and demanded money at the driver’s side window.

Garner reportedly ran away before deputies arrived.

The suspect is wanted on charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Garner’s last known address is 126 Mallard CV in Vass, North Carolina.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 570-6300 or 911.