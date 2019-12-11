× Man wanted after allegedly killing person walking on NC 109 in Davidson County hit-and-run

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Troopers are searching for a man suspected in a hit-and-run that left a person dead, according to Highway Patrol.

Tristan Wyatt Thomas, 24, is accused of felony death, felony hit and run, driving while impaired and careless and reckless driving.

At about 4 a.m. Saturday, troopers responded to the scene on N.C. 109 north, near Robbins Road.

A person was walking south in the northbound lane along the fog line while a Chevrolet pickup, allegedly driven by Thomas, drove south.

The pickup truck crossed the center line and hit the person walking before driving off.

Troopers say Thomas was driving with a white woman who was pregnant at the time and expecting to delivery at any time.

The suspect reportedly has a tapered hair cut and is clean-shaven. He spends time in High Point, Thomasville and Archdale.

Troopers believe Thomas is trying to conceal his identity and location.

“Consider Tristan Wyatt Thomas dangerous and do not approach without law enforcement,” Highway Patrol said.

Thomas is described as a 24-year-old man standing 5-foot-11 and weighing about 190 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.