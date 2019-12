Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is in the hospital, and Greensboro police believe they have the woman responsible, according to a news release.

At about 6 a.m., officers responded to a stabbing on the 700 block of Dillard St.

At the scene, police found a 40-year-old man suffering from what appeared to be a stab wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital, and a woman was taken into custody.

No word on the victim's injuries, but he is reportedly stable.