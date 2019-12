× Krispy Kreme offering a dozen doughnuts for $1 on 12/12

Doughnut lovers rejoice!

On Thursday (12/12), Krispy Kreme is giving customers quite the deal to celebrate the “Day of the Dozens.”

At participating locations, customers can get a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for $1 with the purchase of any dozen.

The offer is only valid on Thursday.

For participating locations, click here.