Kernersville police searching for man suspected of robbing sweepstakes business

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Kernersville police are searching for a man they say robbed a sweepstakes business on Wednesday morning, according to a news release.

Around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday, a man came into Skillz, at 400-D E. Bodenhamer Street, with a handgun and demanded money.

The robber was given an undisclosed amount of cash and left the business.

On Wednesday afternoon, Kernersville police released a surveillance image showing the suspected robber.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Kernersville police at (336) 996-3177.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video