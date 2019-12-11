Jaws drop when 3rd-graders at Peck Elementary School learn they are all getting new bicycles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C -- Students sat at the edge of their seats inside a room at Peck Elementary School on Wednesday morning waiting to hear their name announced as the winner of a class essay contest.

Twenty-seven third-graders were told a limited number of bikes were available, but all of a sudden they learned everyone was a winner.

“I got fooled. My mind was blown when he said there were more bikes. I was like phew,’” said Joseph Garcia, a third-grader at Peck Elementary.

Kids’ jaws dropped, tears rolled down their faces and many of them embraced each other when they heard the words, “What if we said we would give everyone a bike?”

The essays were based on the book “Work hard, dream big, be kind. No excuses.”

Dr. Sharon Contreras, the superintendent of Guilford County Schools, and Deena Hayes, the school board chair, donated money from their personal accounts to help buy the bikes.

The president of Bikes for Kids says finding people who have the heart to do this and step up is the hardest part of the program.

“It’s no small gift. It’s six to ten thousand dollars on an annual basis to sponsor a school,” said Robert Krumroy, president of Bikes for Kids.

This is the first year Peck Elementary held an event like this and Contreras is happy she could help make it happen.

“I just feel such a deep sense of satisfaction to know that I can give that I have the ability to give, that people poured into my life. My entire life, from the time I was a little one like these young people here, and I just pay it forward. It just feels good to be in a position now to pay that forward,” Contreras said.

The act of kindness is a reminder to the students that working hard and being kind pays off.

Peck Elementary is a title one school so students may not get as many perks as other students, but teachers tell FOX8 they are a family school so when one person wins, they all win.

Similar bike giveaways will happen in other schools across the Triad. Krumroy expects 4,000 bikes to be given out this year.