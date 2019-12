After a month of donations, FOX8’s Gifts for Kids holiday campaign came to a close Wednesday.

The holiday campaign collects gifts for The Salvation Armies of the Piedmont Triad by FOX8, North State and Lowe’s Home Improvement.

Thousands of toys were delivered by truck to the FOX8 studio on Wednesday morning.

2019 marked the 31st year of the campaign.

FOX8 Gifts for Kids helps The Salvation Armies serve more than 20,000 children in the Piedmont at Christmas.