Helping older loved ones beat holiday depression

The holidays can be a magical time for children, but that's not always the case for older adults.

The Christmas season can leave them feeling sad over loved ones and friends who are no longer with them.

Children and grandchildren may not live close by and that can be a sad time for our older loved ones.

Certified Senior Advisor, Linda Pritchett, has some suggestions for helping our loved ones beat the holiday blues.

One of the first things she recommends is volunteering.

Remember to find something that fits the physical limitations of the elderly person.

If they love children, visit a children's hospital.

Also, feeding the homeless can be satisfying and humbling.

Event planning can be an important job that will make your loved one feel included.

Take them to see The Nutcracker or Christmas lights.

Exercise with them or go together to get a facial, new haircut, hot shave or pedicure.

Help them connect with old friends.

Ask about their feelings and let them know you care.

Finally, get outside on sunny days for a nice dose of vitamin D.

You can contact Linda Pritchett at (336) 292-3875 or visit her website here.