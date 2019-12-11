Greensboro mayor reacts to concern over homeless people moving to Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A story about New York City sending homeless people to North Carolina is making national headlines.

On Wednesday, FOX8 learned 44 people or families have moved to the state as part of New York City’s special one-time assistance program.

City leaders in Greensboro say it’s not something you should be worried about. Four households have relocated to the Gate City.

“I’m not about to sue New York City over four people,” Mayor Nancy Vaughan said.

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeless Services in New York City says its special one-time assistance program allows people in shelters to move to a city of their choice with their first year of rent costs covered. Those who volunteer and qualify to move have to make enough money to pay for rent after their one year is up.

“They are coming with a year's worth of rent,” Vaughan said. “They are getting moving expenses. They are coming with furniture.”

Michelle Kennedy is a Greensboro councilmember and the executive director of the Interactive Resource Center.

Kennedy says it is normal for people experiencing homelessness to relocate to areas where they have family or connections.

“Last week we had someone whose family is originally from the Midwest so once we are able to confirm that they had a place to live when they got there, they had resources, family and a support system we sent them back there,” Kennedy said.

City of Greensboro leaders are looking at new ways to help people find homes.

Next month, the city council is expected to discuss turning a property on the corner of Fourth and Maple streets into a place where people can live and get the help they need under one roof.

Vaughan says they might also look into helping other organizations with a new eviction diversion program.

Both Kennedy and Vaughan say it’s hard to know exactly how many people in Greensboro are experiencing homelessness.