Green Level community in shock after armed robbery at gas station; suspects still on the loose

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREEN LEVEL, N.C. -- The men who tied up a gas station cashier and pistol-whipped him are still on the loose.

Alamance County deputies say the pair robbed a Green Level gas station at gunpoint Monday night.

FOX8 reached out to Citgo employees and they declined an interview.

Cormic Rone, the husband of a cashier at the gas station, said the robbery was unusual in this small town and that even with all the surveillance cameras, sometimes that’s not enough.

In this town of 3,000 and no stoplights, the only yellow tape you’ll usually see is from the construction site across the street.

“It shocked us. It shocked the people, yes,” Rone said.

Rone has lived in Green Level for the last 50 years. Much of that time, he worked as a security guard.

“It’s a quiet area. People have been here all their lives. I’ve known of them for decades,” Rone said.

The robbery happened just after midnight on Monday. His wife wasn’t working when it happened but he still worries.

“Yeah I worry. I constantly stop by while she’s there,” Rone said.

The crime sparked a discussion between Rone and his wife about what to do in that situation.

“Well, you just have to cooperate with what they say, what they do. Because they’ve obviously watched you. You just have to be alert with your surroundings,” Rone said.

Michael Trollinger serves as the town administrator and grew up in Green Level.

“It’s pretty scary to think we’ve come to times like this where even in small peaceful communities like the town of Green Level, you can have something that was that major and disturbing to happen,” Trollinger said.

Trollinger said the town does have a community watch organization that was formed two years ago. The group meets often.

“Obviously they are in shock and in a way that type of business, it kind of in a way comes with the territory. So each time you learn something and you adapt,” Rone said.

A friend of the cashier who was hurt told FOX8 he got a few staples in his head and is back at work.