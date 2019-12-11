Good Friends of High Point raises money to help those in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A local nonprofit is helping those in need in our community.

Three main speakers shared testimony today about Good Friends of High Point's accomplishments while hosting a lunch at the High Point Country Club.

The nonprofit organization of women is helping raise money to provide financial assistance to people in need in High Point. Organizers say it's a great way to give back.

"The luncheon is great. It's one of my favorite ways to start the holiday season. It really gets me in the mindset of being grateful and remembering to be giving during this time. It's a reminder of all the blessings I have. This year's speakers did a great job of reminding us how blessed we are and how much we can help others and be a blessing to others," Good Friends board member Mary Keever said.

Good Friends has raised nearly $900,000 to date -- not including the fundraiser today.

Proceeds from the event will go to other groups including Helping Hands, Community Clinic of High Point and Open Door Ministries.