Get a little holiday recipe inspiration from Miracle on Cherry Street in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Feel the holiday cheer at the new pop up Miracle on Cherry Street in Winston-Salem.
Shannon Smith stopped by on Recipe Wednesday for a few holiday dishes and drinks.
Elf Ornaments — Fried Mac & Cheese with tomato jam, pecorino and pea sprouts
Tomato Jam
Ingredients
- 12 each medium-sized roma tomato- quartered and top removed
- 1 ¼ cup granulated sugar
- ½ Tablespoon crushed red pepper
- 4 cup water
Directions
- Combine all ingredients and place over low heat. Continue cooking until all liquid has evaporated and tomato mixture is thickened and has a visual shine to it.
- This process should take 2-3 hours of cooking.
Mac & Cheese
Ingredients
- 1 ½ quarts heavy whipping cream
- 1 ½ pounds white cheddar
- 1 pound cream cheese
- ½ cup sour cream
- ¼ pound unsalted butter
- 2 Tablespoons kosher salt
- ½ Tablespoon white pepper
- 2 pounds elbow macaroni noodles
- You will also need AP flour, panko bread crumbs, eggs, canola oil and seasoning for the flour
Directions
- Start by grating white cheddar, if purchased whole.
- Combine all ingredients and simmer on low heat until cheeses are melted and mixture is smooth.
- Cook pasta in boiling salted water until just cooked
- To mix start by adding the liquid to the pasta noodles. After mixture has chilled you can start forming the mac and cheese balls.
- Each mac and cheese ball should be about 1 ½ inches in diameter.
- Set up a three-stage breading station consisting of seasoned flour, eggs wash and bread crumbs.
- Roll each mac and cheese ball in the seasoned flour until coated and immediately place in egg wash (2 whole eggs whipped with 4 tablespoons of water). Take from the egg wash to bread crumbs. We use un-toasted panko here at the restaurant.
- Chill mac and cheese balls in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes before frying.
- Heat pan with oil until 350 degrees and slowly add mac and cheese balls one at a time, working in batches of three. Carefully turn until they are golden brown.
- Once cooked place on a wire rack to drain any extra oil.
Plating:
- 3 each mac and cheese balls
- 3 Tablespoons of tomato jam
- Pea shoots
- Pecorino
- Place tomato jam down on a plate to provide a base for the mac and cheese. Place the mac and cheese balls on top of the jam and garnish with pea shoots and a dusting of pecorino cheese.
Naughty or Nice Deviled Eggs
Ingredients
- 6 large whole eggs
- ¼ cup Dukes mayonnaise
- 1 teaspoon smooth Dijon mustard
- 1 teaspoon gherkin juice
- White pepper to taste
- 1 teaspoon Texas Pete hot sauce
- 3 slices Applewood bacon
- Brown sugar for dusting bacon
- Granulated sugar for dusting bacon
- Sriracha hot sauce for garnish
- Green onion for garnish
Directions
- Place eggs in a medium saucepot and cover with water.
- Bring water up to a boil and cut heat.
- Let eggs rest in water for 15 minutes and immediately rinse in cold water.
- Peel eggs and split in half placing egg yolks in a separate bowl.
- Place bacon on a parchment-lined sheet tray and sprinkle with equal parts brown and granulated sugar.
- Bake on 350 until bacon is cooked and crispy to the touch. Once cooled chop and reserve for garnishing.
- Place egg yolks in a food processor and pulse until yolks are crumbled.
- Add mayo, mustard, gherkin juice, Texas Pete and white pepper.
- Puree until smooth and able to pipe into eggs.
- Using a star tip and pastry bag pipe egg yolk mixture into each egg
- Assemble the “Nice Egg” by garnishing with sliced gherkin and candied bacon. Assemble the “Naughty Egg” by garnishing with a dot of sriracha, chili powder and sliced green onion
Snow Ball Old-Fashioned
Ingredients
- 2oz Caramelized Pecan Bourbon
- .25oz Spiced Molasses Syrup
- 1 drop Saline Solution (9 parts Water to 1 Part Kosher Salt)
- 2 dashes Wormwood Bitters
- Orange Zest to Garnish
- “Snowball”
Caramelized Pecan Bourbon:
Ingredients
- 1 bottle Bonded Bourbon
- 2 cups Pecans (halved)
Directions
- Place pecans on ungreased baking sheet and toast for 8 minutes at 325, making sure not to burn any pecan pieces
- Roughly chop pecans
- Place bourbon and pecans together in a sealed container and infuse for 3-5 days.
- Strain pecan pieces from bourbon through a fine mesh strainer or cheese cloth.
Spiced Molasses Syrup (yields 32oz syrup)
Ingredients
- 17oz water
- 450g light brown sugar
- 75g molasses
- 5g vanilla extract
- 1.5g ground cinnamon
- 1.5g ground clove
- 1.25g ground nutmeg
- 1.25g kosher salt
Directions
- In a medium saucepan, toast dry spices until aromatic.
- Add dry spices to a sachet/reusable tea bag.
- Place sachet in pot with water and bring to a boil.
- Add molasses, sugar, vanilla, and salt. Return to boil, and then simmer on low heat for 15 minutes until the sugar is completely dissolved and the mixture is slightly thickened.
- Remove from heat. Allow to cool. Remove spice sachet.
“Snowball”
Directions
- Crush ice until fine like a snow cone.
- Form into a snowball and refreeze until solid.
- In a mixing glass (can use a pint glass), combine all ingredients with ice cubes and stir well (about 20 times)
- Strain into rocks glass
- Express orange zest and discard peel
- Gently add “Snowball”
Miracle on Cherry St Hot Cocoa
Ingredients
- 6oz spiced hot chocolate
- 6oz steamed or hot milk
- 1 Toasted marshmallow
- Orange Zest
- Spiced hot chocolate
- 32g milk chocolate flavor cocoa mix powder
- 1qt Water
- 3 cinnamon sticks
- 1.25g whole cloves
- 2 dried Indian long peppers
- 3g paprika
Directions
- Crack dried spices and toast in saucepan until aromatic.
- Add spices and water to pot and bring to boil. Boil for 3 minutes.
- Lower the heat and add cocoa mix powder
- Simmer for 5 minutes, occasionally stirring. (make sure powder incorporates)
- Remove from heat. Allow to cool. Strain through fine mesh strainer.
Assembly
- Steam/Heat milk.
- In your favorite mug, add spiced hot chocolate and steamed milk.
- Toast marshmallow and place on top.
- Garnish with orange zest.
36.099860 -80.244216