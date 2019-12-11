Get a little holiday recipe inspiration from Miracle on Cherry Street in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Feel the holiday cheer at the new pop up Miracle on Cherry Street in Winston-Salem.

Shannon Smith stopped by on Recipe Wednesday for a few holiday dishes and drinks.

Elf Ornaments — Fried Mac & Cheese with tomato jam, pecorino and pea sprouts

Tomato Jam

Ingredients

12 each medium-sized roma tomato- quartered and top removed

1 ¼ cup granulated sugar

½ Tablespoon crushed red pepper

4 cup water

Directions

Combine all ingredients and place over low heat. Continue cooking until all liquid has evaporated and tomato mixture is thickened and has a visual shine to it. This process should take 2-3 hours of cooking.

Mac & Cheese

Ingredients

1 ½ quarts heavy whipping cream

1 ½ pounds white cheddar

1 pound cream cheese

½ cup sour cream

¼ pound unsalted butter

2 Tablespoons kosher salt

½ Tablespoon white pepper

2 pounds elbow macaroni noodles

You will also need AP flour, panko bread crumbs, eggs, canola oil and seasoning for the flour

Directions

Start by grating white cheddar, if purchased whole. Combine all ingredients and simmer on low heat until cheeses are melted and mixture is smooth. Cook pasta in boiling salted water until just cooked To mix start by adding the liquid to the pasta noodles. After mixture has chilled you can start forming the mac and cheese balls. Each mac and cheese ball should be about 1 ½ inches in diameter. Set up a three-stage breading station consisting of seasoned flour, eggs wash and bread crumbs. Roll each mac and cheese ball in the seasoned flour until coated and immediately place in egg wash (2 whole eggs whipped with 4 tablespoons of water). Take from the egg wash to bread crumbs. We use un-toasted panko here at the restaurant. Chill mac and cheese balls in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes before frying. Heat pan with oil until 350 degrees and slowly add mac and cheese balls one at a time, working in batches of three. Carefully turn until they are golden brown. Once cooked place on a wire rack to drain any extra oil.

Plating:

3 each mac and cheese balls

3 Tablespoons of tomato jam

Pea shoots

Pecorino

Place tomato jam down on a plate to provide a base for the mac and cheese. Place the mac and cheese balls on top of the jam and garnish with pea shoots and a dusting of pecorino cheese.

Naughty or Nice Deviled Eggs

Ingredients

6 large whole eggs

¼ cup Dukes mayonnaise

1 teaspoon smooth Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon gherkin juice

White pepper to taste

1 teaspoon Texas Pete hot sauce

3 slices Applewood bacon

Brown sugar for dusting bacon

Granulated sugar for dusting bacon

Sriracha hot sauce for garnish

Green onion for garnish

Directions

Place eggs in a medium saucepot and cover with water. Bring water up to a boil and cut heat. Let eggs rest in water for 15 minutes and immediately rinse in cold water. Peel eggs and split in half placing egg yolks in a separate bowl. Place bacon on a parchment-lined sheet tray and sprinkle with equal parts brown and granulated sugar. Bake on 350 until bacon is cooked and crispy to the touch. Once cooled chop and reserve for garnishing. Place egg yolks in a food processor and pulse until yolks are crumbled. Add mayo, mustard, gherkin juice, Texas Pete and white pepper. Puree until smooth and able to pipe into eggs. Using a star tip and pastry bag pipe egg yolk mixture into each egg Assemble the “Nice Egg” by garnishing with sliced gherkin and candied bacon. Assemble the “Naughty Egg” by garnishing with a dot of sriracha, chili powder and sliced green onion

Snow Ball Old-Fashioned

Ingredients

2oz Caramelized Pecan Bourbon

.25oz Spiced Molasses Syrup

1 drop Saline Solution (9 parts Water to 1 Part Kosher Salt)

2 dashes Wormwood Bitters

Orange Zest to Garnish

“Snowball”

Caramelized Pecan Bourbon:

Ingredients

1 bottle Bonded Bourbon

2 cups Pecans (halved)

Directions

Place pecans on ungreased baking sheet and toast for 8 minutes at 325, making sure not to burn any pecan pieces Roughly chop pecans Place bourbon and pecans together in a sealed container and infuse for 3-5 days. Strain pecan pieces from bourbon through a fine mesh strainer or cheese cloth.

Spiced Molasses Syrup (yields 32oz syrup)

Ingredients

17oz water

450g light brown sugar

75g molasses

5g vanilla extract

1.5g ground cinnamon

1.5g ground clove

1.25g ground nutmeg

1.25g kosher salt

Directions

In a medium saucepan, toast dry spices until aromatic. Add dry spices to a sachet/reusable tea bag. Place sachet in pot with water and bring to a boil. Add molasses, sugar, vanilla, and salt. Return to boil, and then simmer on low heat for 15 minutes until the sugar is completely dissolved and the mixture is slightly thickened. Remove from heat. Allow to cool. Remove spice sachet.

“Snowball”

Directions

Crush ice until fine like a snow cone. Form into a snowball and refreeze until solid. In a mixing glass (can use a pint glass), combine all ingredients with ice cubes and stir well (about 20 times) Strain into rocks glass Express orange zest and discard peel Gently add “Snowball”

Miracle on Cherry St Hot Cocoa

Ingredients

6oz spiced hot chocolate

6oz steamed or hot milk

1 Toasted marshmallow

Orange Zest

Spiced hot chocolate

32g milk chocolate flavor cocoa mix powder

1qt Water

3 cinnamon sticks

1.25g whole cloves

2 dried Indian long peppers

3g paprika

Directions

Crack dried spices and toast in saucepan until aromatic. Add spices and water to pot and bring to boil. Boil for 3 minutes. Lower the heat and add cocoa mix powder Simmer for 5 minutes, occasionally stirring. (make sure powder incorporates) Remove from heat. Allow to cool. Strain through fine mesh strainer.

Assembly

Steam/Heat milk. In your favorite mug, add spiced hot chocolate and steamed milk. Toast marshmallow and place on top. Garnish with orange zest.