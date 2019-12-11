Family Justice Center in Greensboro aims to help domestic violence survivors this holiday season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The holiday season brings joy to some but not for all, especially people who are experiencing domestic violence.

The Guilford County Family Justice Center has a significant increase in the number of people reaching out for services this year.

Lalani Reeves is a domestic violence survivor. She knows how dangerous any domestic violence situation can be any time including the holidays.

"One of the things that abusers like to do is to isolate you from your family and your friends so when you think about the holidays that`s what you think about is getting with your family and friends," said Reeves.

Catherine Johnson serves as the Guilford County Family Justice Center Director. She says the holiday season oftentimes increases the likelihood of violence and abuse.

Throughout this year, the center has helped over 10,000 people. In the last 30 days, they've helped 900 people with supportive services. Johnson says the holiday season they do a spike in their numbers.

"We always recommend that when you have a concern about a loved one who could be involved in a domestic violence relationship, you know the resources that can help like the Family Justice Center and you also keep your attention focused on the survivor or the other person who is experiencing the abuse," Johnson said.

As for domestic violence survivors, Reeves says the best advice she has to share is, if you find yourself in danger, seek help immediately.

"Reach out to somebody to let them know what`s going on because your silence will only feed that control of your abuser," said Reeves.

If you are dealing with domestic violence, you can contact the Guilford County Family Justice Center at (336) 641-SAFE (7233).