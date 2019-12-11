FaithActon International House wins $200,000 to expand Community ID Program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- One Greensboro group beat out charitable organizations from around the globe to win a significant amount of money.

FaithActon International House was the only organization in North America, and one of five organizations nationwide, selected to win this money.

The group says the $200,000 will go towards taking the FaithAction Community ID program on the road.

"An ID is crucial to prove your identity to local law enforcement if you're stopped during a traffic incident, to picking up your child at an after school program," explains Rev. David Fraccaro, the executive director of FaithAction.

But getting an ID is not so easy for some people.

"Not everyone in our community may currently have access to government-issued forms of ID," he said. "That includes folks who are a part of the elderly and homeless community. It may include some new immigrants and refugees."

Fraccaro, and people at the FaithAction International House, created the Community ID Program to make sure everyone has access.

Now, the group is taking the program across the country with the help of the prize money from the International Bridge Builder Awards.

"We were blown away. We always knew that what we accomplished here in Greensboro had the potential to resonate and be replicated across the state, country and the world. Now we have the opportunity to do just that," Fraccaro said.

FaithAction will pick 10 cities in the U.S. to train representatives on how the ID program works, so they can recreate the same inclusive atmosphere.

It's something some people say is very needed.

"My great-grandfather was a refugee. My husband was a refugee. So I'm very attuned to the struggles and all of the difficulties and challenges they have, navigating when they come to this country," Greensboro City Councilwoman Marikay Abuzuaiter said.

She says with this program, the city was ahead of the times.

"This is phenomenal. This is something someone would not normally expect from a small organization from Greensboro, North Carolina," she said.

Abuzuaiter hopes these values spread throughout the country.

"Other communities are beginning to realize Greensboro knew what they were talking about," she said. "Greensboro had the right idea. Because we need to embrace all of those who are residing within our city limits."

FaithAction hopes to figure out which communities will be the best fit and get started on training people for this program in 2020.