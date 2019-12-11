East Forsyth High School students learn human anatomy in a hands-on display with Wake Forest Baptist Health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Seeing a lung on display outside of the body is one thing. But touching it, that's a new experience for these students at East Forsyth High School.

For senior Leslie Hernandez, it opens her eyes to what she may be doing in the future.

"I actually love it, because I am going into the medical field so I going into nursing," she said. "So I find it pretty cool that people came in and explained everything with the brains and the lungs."

Not only did students get to see and perform an ultrasound where they could watch a human heart working, they learned about CPR and how to do it when the heart stops.

It's all part of a new program from Wake Forest Baptist Health that brings human anatomy to local schools.

It not only encourages STEM learning but plants the seeds of curiosity for a healthcare-related field.

JaNae Joyner-Corcoran works for Wake Forest Baptist Health.

She said, "We wanted to bring a hands-on experiential learning opportunity for them to be able to explore, to be able to see real-life what our medical students experience in the lab and our physician assistant students right here at their own high school."

The students say it's more interesting than seeing it in a video, and it is a lesson the will remember for years to come.