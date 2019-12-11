× Boy Scout puts up Blessing Box at Winston-Salem church to help feed people in need

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The next time you drive past Ardmore United Methodist Church you may notice something new.

For his Eagle Scout project, one of the church’s Boy Scouts put up a Blessing Box.

The box is filled with non-persihable food.

Anyone who needs something to eat can take what they want from the box with no questions asked.

People can come and donate food to the box.

The box is located in the parking lot of the church at 630 S. Hawthorne Road.

36.083484 -80.270179