‘Best decision we ever made’: 3 friends go out of their way to grant dying man’s wish

MILWAUKEE – A Wisconsin man with terminal cancer has one dying wish – he is asking for Christmas cards to help him cope. His request reached hundreds, including three men from Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee men saw Gene Weittenhiller's story shared on Facebook. Instead of just sending him a card, they had something else in mind to try and make him smile.

"It was the best decision we ever made," Earl Minley told WITI. "It was so beautiful. It was so amazing."

"We were happy. We were joyful. We were like, 'Do you all believe what we just did?'" said Marqwain Givhan.

After seeing Weittenhiller's story on social media, they wanted to help grant the terminally ill man's dying wish.

"I was just like, 'How can I make this man's day better? How can I make him smile?'" Minley said.

The two brothers and cousin dropped what they were doing -- and drove 2½ hours to Prairie du Sac.

"We used everything we had in our pockets, to put in the gas tank, to buy the Christmas cards," said Markeith Powell.

They hand-delivered the cards to a stranger who touched their hearts.

"He teared up because we were the only people who actually came to see him. He got a lot of letters in the mail. But we're the only people who actually showed up at his doorstep," Powell said.

Together, they prayed, shared stories and showed support.

"It made me look at my life so different. I learned so much," Minley said.

The men shared their story on Facebook. They said they did not do it for attention -- but to set an example for young people in Milwaukee.

If you'd like to send a Christmas card to Gene Weittenhiller, here is the address:

Gene Weittenhiller

410 20th St.

Prairie du Sac, WI 53578