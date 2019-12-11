A 4-year-old girl was the sole survivor of a head-on crash on Old Red Cross Road in Randolph County

December 11, 2019

North Carolina Highway Patrol (WGHP file photo)

LIBERTY, N.C. — Two people are dead and 4-year-old was taken to the hospital after a crash on Old Red Cross Road in Randolph County.

At about 7:49 a.m. Friday, troopers responded to a crash on the road in Randolph County.

Troopers say 36-year-old Joshua Charles Kearns, of Climax, was driving a 2016 Nissan SUV west on Old Red Cross Road while 28-year-old Cally Dawn Wilson, of Randleman, was driving east in a 2006 Kia passenger car.

Kearns reportedly crossed the centerline and slammed into the Kia head-on.

Wilson died at the scene, but 4-year-old Carrie Elizabeth Dawn Wilson, of Randleman, survived with non-life-threatening injuries.

Kearns, who suffered serious injuries, and the girl were both taken to the hospital.

Kearns later died as well.

