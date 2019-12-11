× 14-year-old boy with ‘cognitive impairment’ missing from Page High School area, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 14-year-old boy has gone missing in Greensboro, according to police.

Police say 14-year-old Jaylon Anton King was reported missing from the Page High School area t about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.

According to a Silver Alert, King has “dementia or other cognitive impairments.”

King is described as an African American boy with black hair and brown eyes. He stands about 5-feet-5 and weighs about 100 pounds.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black jacket and an orange shirt with the word “Adidas” printed on it.

Anyone who sees King is asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department at (336) 373-2287 or 911.