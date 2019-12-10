Suspects wanted after tying up store clerk at gunpoint, robbing Burlington store, deputies say

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Deputies are asking the public to be on the lookout after two men tied up a store clerk at gunpoint and robbed a store, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 12:02 a.m Monday, deputies say two men walked into Sandy Cross Citgo at 2073 North N.C. 49 in Burlington.

A suspect in a gray hoodie had a 1911-style handgun with a Promag extended magazine. The other had a pump-action shotgun with an external choke.

The robbers held the cashier at gunpoint and tied his hands behind his back with a shoestring before taking money from the register and putting it in a red duffle bag. They also took the cashier’s cell phone, which was later found on Mebane Rogers Road at Donelson Way.

The clerk was hit in the back of the head with both of the weapons. One of the strikes caused the bottom of the magazine and the spring to come out.

Deputies found the two pieces at the scene.

The robbers reportedly ran north on N.C. 49.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 570-6300 or call 911.