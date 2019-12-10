× Sex offender’s wife owns, runs daycare while offender lives next door

BATAVIA, N.Y. — A street in Batavia, New York is home to Ronnie Coy. He’s a registered level 2 sex offender, WKBW reports.

Right next door, just feet away, is Teddy Bear Child Care. It’s owned by Marsha Coy, Ronnie Coy’s wife.

We knocked on the daycare’s door, trying to get some information from Coy herself.

Instead, when they asked to speak with Coy about her sex offender husband, she slammed the door and said, “I’m not interested.”

A search of the New York State sex offender registry shows Ronnie Coy was arrested by the FBI in 2001. He was convicted on child porn charges, a year later.

State paperwork shows Teddy Bear Child Care was initially registered in June 2003. That was a matter of months after Ronnie Coy’s 2002 sex offense conviction.

The state Office of Child and Family Services knew and has known about Coy’s crime and conviction.

A spokesperson explains, “OCFS restricted the provider’s license by requiring a letter be prominently posted at her program, stating Mr. Coy is prohibited from being on premises under any circumstances. During monitoring by inspectors, the provider is consistently in compliance with this restriction.”

The state hasn’t inspected this facility since August when there wasn’t a single violation found by the inspector. There hasn’t been a violation here, since at least January of 2018.

The I-Team asked OCFS about how this daycare is monitored.

A spokesperson says they inspect this daycare like any other–showing up unannounced, several times each year. The state has not received any complaints about this daycare.